Heidi Klum insists her kids have 'good heads on their shoulders' as they follow her into fashion

Heidi Klum has insisted that her two eldest children have "good heads on their shoulders" as they follow her into the fashion industry.

The model and TV host has explained that she is not concerned about her children, Leni, 22, and Henry, 20, pursuing careers in fashion.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Klum stated her children understand that the industry involves more than just "glitz and glamour".

"They have good heads on their shoulders and have seen me work and know it's not just glitz and glamour," she said. "They see how many conference calls I do with producers to come up with concepts and photo shoots."

The Project Runway host, 53, went on to share that she and her family prioritise spending time together.

"We've always had dinner around the table, and everyone talks about their day, and there are a lot of fun things I've gotten to tell them over the years, like singing with Snoop Dogg or Tiësto, things where they're like, 'Mom, how the heck did that happen?'" she told the publication.

Leni made her official modelling debut in December 2020 at the age of 16, while Henry made his debut in January last year.

Heidi shares Leni with former partner Flavio Briatore and shares Henry, plus two other children, with her ex-husband Seal.

Elsewhere in the interview, Heidi reflected on the bond between her children and her 36-year-old husband, Tom Kaulitz, whom she married in 2019.

"(Him being) close in age has been fun for them, especially my son Henry, who loves talking cars with my husband. When I hear (about) cars, my ears close," she quipped. "They talk about it like it's science, and I have no idea what they're saying."