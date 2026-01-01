Millie Bobby Brown feels protective of co-star Louis Partridge

Millie Bobby Brown feels protective of her Enola Holmes co-star Louis Partridge amid the scrutiny into his personal life.

The Stranger Things actress, who has starred alongside Louis in three Enola Holmes films, explained on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast that she tries to make sure fellow young actors feel protected and supported.

She particularly feels protective of the British actor, having observed his rise to fame since the first two Enola films came out in 2020 and 2022.

"I feel kind of - not responsible - but like just very much a part of his journey. I just feel like I'm here for him," she said. "You know, there's a lot of public perception about his life and everything and I just feel like, you know, I just want to make sure everybody feels protected and supported."

The House of Guinness star faced scrutiny over his personal life while he was dating pop star Olivia Rodrigo between 2023 and late 2025, and again recently due to the release of her album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, which is said to be inspired by their relationship.

Millie, who was 11 years old when she was cast in Stranger Things, also reaches out to young breakout stars to offer them advice and support, as she has been in their shoes.

The 22-year-old recently "befriended" Off Campus actress Ella Bright, 19, and has become a source of guidance to Adolescence's Owen Cooper, 16.

"I reached out (to Ella) and was just like, 'Here's my number, if you ever need to call me, I'm here, even if it's just about the most random things, I've probably been through it,'" she shared. "I want to be able to be that friend."

Regarding Owen, she added, "I feel like I've just been there as a kind of 911 if he needs me. But he doesn't; he's already so smart and brilliant."

Millie and Louis recently reunited for a third Enola Holmes film, which is currently streaming on Netflix.