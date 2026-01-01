George Clooney felt he'd 'lost a friend' when Callum Turner revealed real accent after movie shoot

George Clooney felt like he'd "lost a friend" when Callum Turner revealed his real accent after shooting The Boys in the Boat.

The 2023 biographical sports drama, directed by Clooney, followed the University of Washington rowing team and their quest to compete for the U.S. in the 1936 Summer Olympics.

Turner was so committed to his character's American accent that he used it in his audition and throughout the filming process, so Clooney was stunned to hear him speak in his British accent at the wrap party.

"He walked in with an American accent the first time I met him. The entire time we shot, he had an American accent - I'd never heard him with a British accent," the Ocean's Eleven star told The Hollywood Reporter. "We had a wrap party, and he started speaking with a British accent. I felt like I lost a friend."

Despite becoming more famous over the past three years thanks to his relationship with pop star wife Dua Lipa and projects like Masters of the Air and Eternity, Turner still maintains an American accent throughout production when the character requires it.

Will Gluck, the director of his upcoming romantic comedy One Night Only, had a similar experience with Turner.

"He'd stayed American the entire time, we wrapped at 5 a.m., and everyone on set, even the New Yorkers, were like, 'Who the f**k is this guy?' They had no idea he was British," Gluck recalled.

One Night Only, also starring Monica Barbaro, Maya Hawke and Julia Fox, will be released in U.S. cinemas on 7 August.