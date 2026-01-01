Colman Domingo tipped to write Disney's Princess and the Frog

Colman Domingo is reportedly in talks to co-write Disney's proposed live-action adaptation of its 2009 film The Princess and the Frog.

Domingo is being tipped to team with Tony-nominated director Robert O'Hara on the script, but a deal is yet to be finalised.

Rather than a straight-up live-action remake like Moana, this film is expected to be more of a reimagining, with a focus on lead heroine Princess Tiana in a new story inspired by the original film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 2009 film follows Tiana, an aspiring restaurant owner who tries to help a frog prince turn back into a human, but she ends up turning into a frog instead, and the pair fall in love.

Disney's live-action adaptations have been hit or miss in recent times, with Snow White and Moana both failing to capture the hearts of critics and audiences and costing the studio millions of dollars to boot.

On the flip side, Lilo & Stitch was one of last year's biggest hits while Mufasa: The Lion King earned nearly four times its budget.

Domingo is coming off a busy few months with Michael and Disclosure Day in cinemas, and The Four Seasons and Euphoria on TV.

He is also a prolific, multi-award-winning writer, having authored several plays and musicals including the Tony Award-nominated Broadway show Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Lights Out: Nat King Cole.