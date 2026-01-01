Charlie Sheen's daughter Sami Sheen slams 'nepo baby' tag

Sami Sheen, is setting the record straight on the 'nepo baby' narrative.

The OnlyFans content creator, who is the daughter of actor Charlie Sheen, has debunked reports that she is bankrolled by a trust fund set up by her famous father.

"These comments make me so frustrated because this man has not given me a dime in over four years. I have been fully financially supporting myself since I was 18 years old," Sami declared in a TikTok video post.

She insisted that her famous dad did not pay for her beach house; her adult content creation did.

Sami also noted that she was surprised to discover he bought a car for her younger sister, Lola, but refused to buy her a horse.

"I found out that he bought my sister a car in cash, OK? A lot of f**king money. So I asked him if he could buy me a horse for the same price, and that was the last time we spoke, and that was like a couple of weeks ago," she said.

Charlie and Sami's relationship has had its share of highs and lows over the years, including lengthy periods of estrangement over some of her life choices, including joining OnlyFans.

Her mother, Denise Richards, defended her daughter's career choice, then followed in her footsteps by launching a page on the adult website herself.