Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested by federal authorities in Miami.

The US Marshals Service announced that the social media influencers had been arrested on Saturday. The warrant was sealed, meaning the charges were not immediately shared.

They were arrested on an extradition request from the UK, The Guardian reports, where they have been officially wanted by British police since March 2024.

The Tates are dual US and British citizens. They arrived in the United States on 27 February, 2025 via private jet.

A news release from the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed that Andrew Tate has been charged with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

The CPS had already charged the Tates with 21 criminal charges in a separate case, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

Additional charges against Tristan Tate include one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The charges stem from events that allegedly took place between July 2010 and August 2017.

The brothers, proponents of hypermasculinity, have millions of followers on social media. They grew up in the UK, and both competed as professional kickboxers. Andrew first reached mainstream audiences as a contestant on the UK reality TV show Big Brother in 2016.

The Tates were previously arrested in Romania in 2022 and investigated for organised crime, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation. That highly complex case has been stymied amid further investigations. They have denied all allegations.