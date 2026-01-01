Suki Waterhouse reflects on poking fun at Robert Pattinson relationship in new song

Suki Waterhouse has opened up about playfully poking fun at the everyday realities of her relationship with Robert Pattinson in one of her latest songs.

The singer and actress has offered fans an insight into her romance with the Twilight star on Weirdo, a track from her latest album, Loveland.

In the song, Suki sings, "You're on a set, is that Ancient Rome? / Now I'm on a drive, you're out on the road... I'm missing my favourite weirdo."

Speaking to The Standard, the Daisy Jones & The Six star explained that while she and Robert prefer to be together, they both find a great deal of fulfilment in their respective careers.

"Obviously my favourite place in the world is to be together, but there's also so much enjoyment and fulfilment that both of us get from doing what we love and sometimes, if that means being apart, it's OK," she said, reflecting on the challenges of balancing love and work. "Just thank god for FaceTime!"

Elsewhere, Suki addresses the highs and lows of a long-term relationship in her song Tiny Raisin, singing, "He's all mine, and I hate his guts at the same time."

Discussing the playful lyrics, the British star noted that she and Robert, who have been together for eight years, are comfortable teasing each other in that way.

"It's funny, that song to me has unlocked another level of love song where you've been with someone for such a long time that you get to be playful in that way and say little cheeky things and it's all with so much love," she told the publication. "It was fun for me to be able to do that."

Suki and The Batman actor began dating in 2018 after meeting at a games night in Los Angeles. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2024.