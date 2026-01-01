Tom Cruise, Blake Lively among host of stars at FIFA World Cup final

Tom Cruise made a special appearance at the FIFA World Cup final, delivering a pre-match speech about global unity and the love of football.

Following his pitchside address to the crowd at MetLife Stadium, he was spotted in the stands and even posed for photos with Sesame Street characters Elmo and Cookie Monster

Blake Lively was also among the myriad stars who attended the game.

The Gossip Girl alum shared a glimpse of her sun-soaked day with three friends via her Instagram Stories, posing for selfies just steps away from the pitch prior to the match.

Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, co-owner of the professional Welsh football club Wrexham AFC, was not in the snap; he was reportedly enjoying the fun at the FIFA World Cup's Fanatics Fest over in Manhattan.

Sunday's World Cup Final may well go down as the most star-studded championship match in FIFA history, as the stadium was packed with celebrities from film, TV, music, sports and more.

Spotted catching the action between Argentina and Spain were Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, David Beckham and wife Victoria, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Austin Butler, Serena Williams, Pharrell Williams, Sofia Vergara, Javier Bardem, Jon Hamm, Odessa A'zion, Scott Eastwood, MrBeast, Adrien Brody, Trevor Noah, Richard Gere, New York Knicks champs Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, rapper Future, Jason Sudeikis, Julia Garner, Gayle King, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Wintour and more.

The match ended with Spain winning 1-0 in extra time.