JD Vance and wife Usha welcome fourth child

JD Vance and Usha Vance have announced the arrival of their fourth child.

The Vice President of the United States and the Second Lady welcomed a baby boy on Sunday 19 July in Washington, DC.

"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," the pair shared in an official release via X.

"The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Centre and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing. We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family."

The birth marks the first time in modern history that the second family has had a child while in office. The last time was when Vice President Ulysses S Grant and his wife, Ellen, had a child in 1870.

Baby Alec joins three older siblings, brothers Ewan, nine, and Vivek, six, and sister Mirabel, four.

The Vances were married in 2014 after meeting at Yale Law School in the early 2010s.

They announced that they were expecting a baby boy back in January this year.

Earlier this summer, they shared how the September 2025 death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk had influenced their family expansion.

Kirk's widow, Erika, had told Usha she harboured regret over "having only two kids with Charlie".

Usha told CBS Sunday Morning, "I think it really heightened JD's sense that there was this possibility of having another kid whom he could love as much as the three that we had."