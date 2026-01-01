Anne Hathaway reveals Princess Diaries 3 script was scrapped

Anne Hathaway has given an update on the progress of The Princess Diaries 3.

The film was officially announced back in October 2024, when Disney confirmed the project, and Hathaway announced her return to Genovia. It has since been languishing in the development phase.

Hathaway has now revealed, however, that the script they had been working on had to be scrapped for a new direction, and that there has recently been a "breakthrough".

"I'm busy making baby number three, and that has sort of taken the place of knowing when exactly I can make Princess Diaries 3," Hathaway said on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.

"I can say I think we had a story breakthrough. I think we are moving in the right direction. The script that we were working on, we kind of had to start over with this new direction, which is not the update I think anybody wants, but we all feel really good that this is gonna be the one."

Adele Lim has been attached to direct the third instalment of The Princess Diaries saga.

The Princess Diaries followed Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, an ordinary high school student whose life is upended when her grandmother, played by Julie Andrews, reveals she is next in line for the throne of Genovia.

A sequel, The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement, followed in 2004.

Earlier this year, Hathaway told Entertainment Weekly that the team was "constantly working" on the sequel, adding, "If I learned anything from Devil Wears Prada 2, it's that expectations are very, very high, and if you're going to do it, you have to knock it out of the park."