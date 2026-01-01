Javier Bardem celebrates Spain winning 2026 FIFA World Cup

Javier Bardem has celebrated Spain's win at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Spanish actor was among the celebrities in attendance at the final held at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, with the Spaniards claiming victory over Argentina 1-0 in extra time.

Following the thrilling match, Bardem took to Instagram to post a photo of himself standing next to player Borja Iglesias, who held the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

"A group of players who represent the diversity of Spain and respect the rights of groups and people who need a voice," he wrote in the caption, translated from Spanish. "THANK YOU for your EXAMPLE of TEAMWORK, of unbreakable UNITY, of ELEGANCE and SPORTSMANSHIP. This is the example we ALL can celebrate for the millions and millions of CHILDREN around the world who look to you with hope and dreams for the future. THANK YOU for making us so PROUD to belong to the same country you represent so well. YOU ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Meanwhile, Javier's wife, actress Penélope Cruz, shared a short video of her dancing while wearing a football jersey.

"Many congratulations!!!" she exclaimed.

In addition, Antonio Banderas marked the occasion by uploading an AI-generated image of the Statue of Liberty showcasing a traditional Spanish fan.

"Great match by our national football team, great tournament, great victory," The Mask of Zorro star stated. "I'm so proud of them, for what they achieved and how they did it. With the spirit of sport leading the way. Amazing."

Elsewhere, chef José Andrés shared that he attended the final with his daughter Inés on her request.

"My daughter Inés was upset because I didn't bring her to South Africa in 2010... I told her that we will arrive to another final @fifaworldcup and I will take you and we will win! Today, we did it and I kept my word... (sic)," he wrote.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final also included a halftime show for the first time. The spectacle was co-headlined by Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber.