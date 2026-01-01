Transformers Apology Tour is ‘necessary’ after Optimus Prime’s shock death, says superfan Aston Merrygold

Transformers superfan Aston Merrygold says the 40th anniversary Apology Tour for THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE is “absolutely necessary” - because killing off Optimus Prime left an entire generation reeling.

Fresh research from Hasbro reveals just how deep the wound goes, with almost one in five Brits admitting Prime’s big-screen death in the 1986 animated science fiction action film genuinely shook them as children. And the moment clearly burned itself into memory: 68 per cent say they can still picture the scene the first time they watched it, while 34 per cent confess it left a lasting emotional dent.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, ambassador and lifelong fan Aston - who is best known as a member of boy band JLS - said: “My first reaction - as far as I can remember — was pure shock. You grow up thinking the hero always wins, no matter how bad it gets. So seeing one of your favourite characters killed off so early, you’re like: whoa, wait… what? This isn’t right.”

He added that only a handful of animated moments hit that hard, comparing it to Mufasa’s death in The Lion King.

Aston said: “As a kid, it feels impossible. Optimus Prime doesn’t die — he’s supposed to win. Fair play for doing it, but the apology tour is absolutely necessary.”

To mark the milestone, the Redemption Rollout competition - in partnership with Smyths Toys Superstores — is giving 40 fans money-can’t-buy prize bundles, including tickets to 4K cinema screenings, an exclusive first look at the new Transformers music video, special anniversary merch and more.

Entries are open now at TransformersRedemptionRollout.com.