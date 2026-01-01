Cara Delevingne: 'I don't think English people like me much'

Cara Delevingne believes her London tour dates were the hardest to sell because English people don't like her.

The British star, best known as a model and actress, made her music debut in May with two singles, I Forgot and Out of My Head, and is gearing up to release her debut album later this summer.

To celebrate the start of her music career, Cara embarked on her first tour in June, hitting 11 cities in Europe and the U.S., and she admitted the two shows at 26 Leake Street in her London hometown were the toughest to sell.

Speculating why, the 33-year-old joked to The Times, "I don't think English people like me much..."

Hinting that British society loves to see people fail, she continued, "That's why I can't stop coming back and trying. It's not to prove myself. Who am I proving myself for? But maybe there is a part of me just trying to make my parents proud - and I see England as my parents, you know?"

After finding fame as a model, Cara left London in 2015 and moved to Los Angeles to forge an acting career.

Reflecting on the decision, the Paper Towns star told the publication, "I wanted to reinvent myself. I had to break free, whether from holding myself back or from how people saw me. I just hated myself so much and I was just so fragile. I didn't have a thick enough skin for it then - but I do now."

The Suicide Squad actress previously revealed to Playboy magazine that she considered releasing her music under a pseudonym because she wanted people to give her songs a fair chance.

"I didn't want the preconceived ideas- how many people are going to say it's bad without even listening to it?" she stated. "Of course, I accept that - people might think it's bad whether they know or care if it's me or not. But that's not why I've done it."

Cara has yet to announce the release date and title of her debut album.