Khloé Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to grandmother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon

Khloé Kardashian has honoured her beloved grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon, with a heartfelt tribute.

Last Friday, Kris Jenner announced that her mother MJ had died at the age of 91.

Returning to Instagram on Sunday, Khloé posted a slideshow of throwback photos of herself and the Jenner-Kardashian family matriarch.

In the accompanying caption, the reality TV star thanked MJ for leading by example.

"Thank you for showing us that life is meant to be celebrated, that laughter is healing, and that love is the greatest legacy we can leave behind," she began. "You lived so fully, so gracefully, and so beautifully."

Khloé went on to emphasise that it was one of her life's "greatest blessings" that her own children, daughter True, eight, and three-year-old son Tatum, knew their great-grandmother.

"That they experienced your hugs, your stories, your joy, and the incredible light you carried so effortlessly," the 42-year-old continued. "You taught us that love never leaves. It lives on in the family you built, the traditions we'll continue, the stories we'll tell, and every time we choose joy. Your love will forever be woven into who we are."

Elsewhere in her message, The Kardashians personality shared her belief that MJ is reunited with her husband, "papa" Harry Shannon, and her daughter Karen Houghton.

"I know Heaven welcomed you with open arms, surrounded by everyone who has been waiting to see you again," she added. "Thank you for every lesson, every laugh, every embrace, and every piece of your heart you gave so freely. You were truly one of one... Until we meet again, my sweet MJ! I love you."