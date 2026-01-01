Mara Wilson has 'some issues' with idea for Matilda sequel

Mara Wilson has admitted she has "some issues" with the most popular storyline suggestion for a Matilda sequel.

The former child star, who was eight years old when she played Matilda Wormwood in the film adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel, shared her thoughts on a potential sequel during a recent panel at the Fanboy Expo Knoxville in Tennessee earlier this month.

"People always ask me about doing a Matilda 2. And that could be possible," the 38-year-old writer shared, reports People. "But one thing that people always say is, 'Oh, maybe it could be Matilda's daughter.' And I have some issues with that, because I think Matilda's powers come from her adversity."

In the 1996 film, which was directed by and stars Danny DeVito, Matilda develops psychokinetic abilities and uses them to deal with her abusive, neglectful family and her tyrannical school headmistress, Miss Trunchball.

Wilson explained that Matilda's daughter wouldn't have the same experience and may not need to develop special powers.

"They come from the bad things that she went through, and the whole point is that she overcame these things. And she found power in educating herself and in making friends with these people who were really lovely," she stated. "And so I don't think Matilda would raise her daughter to be in a position where she developed those powers to protect herself."

Wilson added, "Also, and this is a tricky question, but who would Matilda marry? Who's good enough for Matilda? Matilda's such an awesome character that I can't imagine who she would marry and have kids with, you know?"

At the same convention, the Miracle on 34th Street star shared that she wasn't interested in a sequel to her 1993 debut movie Mrs. Doubtfire because she was "far too scared to be on camera again" during her 12-year acting hiatus between 2000 and 2012.

"I do think that we've seen a lot more really good reboots in maybe the past 10 years, but at the time, there was no guarantee that it was going to be any good, and I was just far too scared to be on camera again," she said. "So that was why I didn't want to be a part of that. It was really just my own anxiety."

Development on a sequel began in 2001, but the project fell apart, and another version was being developed in 2014 when the film's lead actor, Robin Williams, died. The plans were cancelled after his passing.