Rebel Wilson's daughter Royce makes screen debut alongside star in new advert

Rebel Wilson's three-year-old daughter Royce has made her screen debut in a new commercial.

The Pitch Perfect actress shares the screen with her daughter for the first time in an advert for the subscription-based digital health and weight-loss platform Noom.

In the commercial, Royce runs into the kitchen where Rebel has been preparing food, and the actress lifts her up and down as if she's doing weight training.

"What are you doing?" Royce asks, to which the Australian replies, "Ssshh, I want to get in a full set."

The advert concludes with Rebel holding Royce up and the pair smiling at each other.

Reflecting on the shoot, the 46-year-old told People, "Acting alongside my oldest daughter, Royce, in the new Noom campaign was a dream come true, and she is perfect for this because she is really my 'why' when it comes to being healthy. I originally wanted to be healthy and lose weight so I could have a child and do IVF successfully."

"So Royce and I being on set together meant the absolute world to me. We shot our commercial in Malibu with a great team, and in between takes, Royce would visit the horses on the property or play with me on the swing."

The Bridesmaids star, who embarked on a "year of health" in 2020 in a bid to lose weight, also shared photos of Royce sitting on a canvas chair on set with activity books in her lap.

Rebel and her wife Ramona Agruma welcomed Royce via surrogate in November 2022.

They announced the arrival of their second child, a daughter named Rose, in May this year.