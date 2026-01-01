Bijou Phillips out and about two weeks after receiving new kidney

Bijou Phillips has been spotted in public for the first time since undergoing a second kidney transplant.

The Almost Famous star was seen out and about with her boyfriend, Jamie Mazur, in Malibu, California, according to Page Six.

Phillips and fashion businessman Mazur have been dating since 2024.

Phillips revealed two weeks ago that she had undergone a life-saving kidney transplant amid her battle with kidney disease. She posted a picture of herself at the hospital, praising her surgeon, Dr Jeffrey Veale.

"He only cut the facia! He didn't cut the muscles so I didn't even really need much pain medication at all, just Tylenol," she wrote. "I feel at five days out like I did four months after my last surgery.

"I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed in to help me, get checked to donate, you are all heroes!" she added.

Phillips first received a first kidney transplant from a friend in 2017, but that failed earlier this year.

Her rep confirmed in February that the actor was hospitalised and receiving dialysis while waiting for another donor, noting that "time was of the essence".

Phillips shared that she was born with underdeveloped kidneys, and while her first transplant gave her "eight precious years to be a mother to my daughter," she'd since experienced "many complications".

"Please help me find a living donor so that I can have more time with my daughter, family and friends," she wrote.

Phillips and her ex-husband, Danny Masterson, welcomed Fianna, who is now 12, in February 2014. She filed for divorce from the That '70s Show actor in September 2023 after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape.