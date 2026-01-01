Law & Order star Odelya Halevi pregnant with first child

Odelya Halevi is preparing to become a mum.

The Law & Order star has announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her real estate agent husband Aaron Mazor, People magazine reports.

The couple is expecting a baby girl who will join their family in December.

"I found out I was pregnant the traditional way; peeing on a stick," Halevi, who plays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun in the long-running show, told the outlet.

"It was the day after we wrapped season 25 of Law & Order, and looking back, the signs were definitely there. I had spent the entire week casually wandering into the producers' office and helping myself to all the chocolate they had sitting out, which is very unlike me. I remember thinking, 'Who is this person?' And then it hit me."

Halevi recalled one of the most special moments of her pregnancy so far was sharing the happy news with her husband.

"It's something we both really wanted so deeply. I remember shaking with excitement," she shared. "It was so incredibly intimate and special."

"Just a few days ago, I felt her kick for the first time. I don't think there's a way to fully put that feeling into words. Knowing there's this little life growing inside of me, and now actually feeling her move, creates a connection that's unlike anything I've ever experienced."