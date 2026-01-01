Friends alum Lauren Tom reveals daughter has bone cancer

Lauren Tom has shared some devastating health news about her daughter, Ellie.

The Joy Luck Club star, who also famously played Ross's girlfriend Julie on Friends, broke the news with an Instagram carousel of pictures of her 25-year-old daughter.

"I wanted to share some tough news today," she wrote in the caption.

"This is my beautiful daughter, Ellie. She is currently battling osteosarcoma (bone cancer) and my family and I are doing everything we can to aid in her healing."

Osteosarcoma is a form of bone cancer that usually begins in the arms or legs. Tom did not share details about Ellie's prognosis but acknowledged, "We have a long journey ahead of us."

"I am reminded of the Fred Rogers quote," she added. "'When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.'"

She continued, "In that light, I'd like to thank our friends and family, and the incredible doctors and nurses at @cedarssinai for their ongoing boundless support, love, and care. It is truly humbling to see how willing people are to reach out and help."

Tom shares two children, a daughter and a son, with actor husband Curt Kaplan, to whom she has been married since 1999.