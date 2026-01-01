Adam Driver has rejected Marvel for so long it's become 'tradition'

Adam Driver has been turning down Marvel roles for so long it's become "a long-lived tradition".

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has responded to rumours of the Star Wars actor joining the X-Men reboot cast and admitted while he'd love to get him on board, a pattern has emerged over the years.

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Feige revealed he has tried to cast him in plenty of Marvel projects over the years.

He added: "It's no secret we'd like to [work with Driver]. But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him, and then he passes.

"That’s a long-lived tradition."

Thankfully there are no hard feelings after the constant snubs, and Feige insisted the Girls star "couldn't be more cordial" during their conversations.

The producer said: "He's usually upfront about how he is feeling."

Feige stopped short of revealing which roles have been pitched to Driver over the years.

Recently, there have been reports linking Driver to the upcoming big screen X-Men reboot, while Marvel is yet to confirm any casting for the movie.

Jake Schreier is attached as director, and he previously confirmed Marvel is looking to produce multiple new movies in the comic book franchise.

He told Collider: "I think that, obviously, first things first: We have to make one great movie. But we always have an eye as we’re talking about it too.

"What are the different places this can go? What are the places that [have] been in the comics? What hasn’t been explored as much, and how can that be incorporated?

"And what are some of the different avenues that we could take that feel like the kind of less-trodden path that we could go down?

"But those ideas are always out there, as we have the discussions.”

Schreier also revealed that he is reuniting with Beef creator Sonny Lee Sung and The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo, who are writing a new draft of the script.

The trio worked together on Thunderbolts*, and they'll be back together for the upcoming revival.

He teased: "We're still developing. You know, one of the exciting things that's tying into Beef is that Sonny and Joanna both worked on this season.

"Obviously, I mean, Beef is Sonny's show, and Joanna worked on the season as well, and we worked together on Season 1 of Beef and on Thunderbolts*.

"They have come in and are working on a draft right now, which is really exciting to be able to put that group of people together again."

In Avengers: Doomsday, the X-Men superheroes will unite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

The likes of Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer and Rebecca Romjin are all set to return as Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, Beast and Mystique respectively.

Meanwhile, Schreier's reboot is likely to follow in 2028.