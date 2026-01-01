Kevin Feige reveals Adam Driver has passed on many Marvel roles

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed that Adam Driver has passed on roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe many times.

The Marvel boss revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he has had many Zoom calls with Driver to offer him parts in the MCU, and the Star Wars actor has turned him down so many times that it has become a "tradition".

"It's no secret we'd like to (work with Driver)," Feige told host Josh Horowitz. "But it's a tradition to Zoom with him and then he passes. That's a long-lived tradition. He couldn't be more cordial. He is usually upfront about how he is feeling."

Feige didn't divulge which roles he'd approached Driver for.

Rumours have circulated on social media that the Marriage Story actor is being eyed to play Magneto - the role made famous by Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender - in Marvel's upcoming X-Men reboot. However, Feige told Horowitz that no X-Men casting choices have been confirmed at present.

Driver has steered clear of franchises since he played Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the most recent Star Wars trilogy, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, between 2015 and 2019.

However, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed last year that he and director Steven Soderbergh had spent two years working on a spin-off movie, The Hunt for Ben Solo, but Disney bosses shut down the project.

"We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea. They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it," Driver shared in an interview with The Associated Press. "We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman (at Disney) and they said no. They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that."

He added, "It was called The Hunt for Ben Solo and it was really cool. But it is no more, so I can finally talk about it."