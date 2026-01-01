Sharon Stone recalls becoming 'pretty sick' after giving up marijuana

Sharon Stone has recalled how she felt "pretty sick" after quitting marijuana.

The Basic Instinct actress suffered a near-fatal subarachnoid haemorrhage in September 2001, with her taking around seven years to fully recover.

In an interview for Variety published on Monday, Stone recounted how she decided to stop taking one of the stroke medications last September against medical advice.

"They said, 'You can't go off of it. You can never go off of it.' I'm like, 'I'm going off it,' and it was like going off of f**king heroin," she declared. "I was sick as a frigging dog for four and a half months. I just thought, 'I want my life back.' I had gotten off the majority of the drugs over the years that they had put me on. But I was like, 'I want a drug-free life.'"

In addition, Stone revealed that she had made a vow to give up smoking weed too.

"Once I got off that, I decided I'm going to quit smoking pot. And because I think they put so much stuff in it now - they really do - when I stopped smoking pot, I also got sick," the 68-year-old continued. "It's not like you're pulling it out of the ground anymore. It's not like when we were kids. I got pretty sick for a month."

Accordingly, Stone made an appointment with her neurologist, who persuaded her to quit marijuana entirely.

"He said, 'Sharon, I've had people dying in the emergency room from marijuana,'" she remembered.

Following her return to acting, Stone has appeared in the 2020 thriller series Ratched, the 2021 drama Here Today, and the third season of HBO series Euphoria this year.

And between spending time with her sons and balancing her art career, the Casino star insisted that she is doing well.

"This has been a period for me in this last year of really reclaiming my life," the mother-of-three smiled.