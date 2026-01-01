Ed Harris felt 'underused' on first season of Dutton Ranch

Ed Harris felt "underused and inconsequential" on the first season of Dutton Ranch.

At the premiere of The Dink on Monday night, the Oscar-nominated actor alleged he had been "misled" over the level of importance of his character, veterinarian Everett McKinney, in the Yellowstone spin-off.

"Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what my character was going to do - and that I was one of the four main characters," he recalled to Variety on the red carpet. "And that wasn't really the case."

Harris went on to claim that he had expressed his concerns to the producers of Dutton Ranch. He didn't name showrunner Chad Feehan or Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan in the conversation.

"I said, 'I'm feeling underused and inconsequential,' and they kind of went, 'Oh,'" the 75-year-old continued. "I'm being told my character will have a little bit more to do (in season two). I was just a little frustrated, to tell you the truth."

Despite being happy with his performance on the drama, Harris went on recount how one of his key scenes with Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) and Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) - who reprise their roles from Yellowstone - was cut.

"So, there's this scene in there... I'm talking to (Beth) at the bar, and (Rip) comes in and says, 'OK, Everett, come on, it's your turn," he remembered. "I walk up to the mic, and they cut it. They cut the song out. I'm going, 'F**k you, people.'"

Dutton Ranch premiered via Paramount+ in May. The show has been renewed for a second season, with Benjamin Cavell to serve as the showrunner.

Representatives for Paramount+ and Sheridan have not yet responded to the criticism.

Harris is currently promoting comedy The Dink. About the sport of pickleball, the film will begin streaming on Apple TV on Friday.