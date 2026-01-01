MrBeast marries long-term girlfriend Thea Booysen

MrBeast has tied the knot with fellow content creator Thea Booysen in an intimate wedding on Richard Branson's Necker Island.

The ceremony took place a week ago in front of 70 friends and family members at the 74-acre private island resort.

"This is cliché, but it was heaven," Booysen told People magazine.

"We were so happy, and there was so much love. We work a lot and don't get to be around all our friends and family, so to have everyone in one place was really special.

"We decided we want to start doing something like this every year, where we put aside a week to have our friends and family join us to spend time together, and all the guests said the same thing."

Booysen and the YouTube star, real name Jimmy Donaldson, had their first dance at the reception to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Die With a Smile, the outlet reported.

Donaldson first met Booysen, a fellow gamer and internet personality, in 2022 during a visit to her home country of South Africa.

"When I met him, I was quite surprised how down-to-earth he was, and also how intelligent he was," Booysen recalled. "I thought YouTubers were just sort of a persona, but when I met him, I was surprised to see that he's actually a nice guy."

The couple made their first public appearance at the Kids' Choice Awards in April 2022.

MrBeast popped the question on Christmas Day 2024.