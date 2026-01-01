Millie Bobby Brown leads 'devastated' tributes to Kaylee Hottle

Millie Bobby Brown has led tributes to her deceased former co-star, Kaylee Hottle, declaring herself "devastated".

The actresses worked together in the 2021 installment of the Godzilla franchise, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Kaylee was killed in a car crash in Maryland, USA on Tuesday at the age of 18.

"I'm so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee," Millie, 22, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram Story, accompanying a photo of Kaylee in the movie.

Kaylee, who was deaf, was nine years old when she played a deaf, orphaned child in the monster movie. She later reprised her character in the 2024 follow-up, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Rebecca Hall, who played an anthropologist in the 2024 Godzilla film, shared that she was "devastated" to learn of Kaylee's death.

Posting a series of photos of herself with Kaylee on the set of the movie to Instagram, Rebecca, 44, wrote, "Devastated to hear this news. My heart goes out to your family. You will be missed Kaylee."

Actress Marlee Matlin, the only deaf actress to have won the Oscar for Best Actress (for her role in the 1987 movie Children of a Lesser God), also took to social media to express her sadness.

"I am absolutely gutted about the passing of sweet Kaylee Hottle," Marlee, 60, wrote. "May her beauty and talent be a memory for eternity."

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the Godzilla movies, published a statement on X that reflected on Kaylee's "extraordinary heart, humanity, and light".

"We are devastated by the tragic passing of Kaylee Hottle," the statement read.

"Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this unimaginably difficult time."