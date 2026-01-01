The Odyssey director Sir Christopher Nolan reveals his career ambition

Sir Christopher Nolan would love to make a horror movie.

The acclaimed director is currently promoting The Odyssey, his new epic fantasy film based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem the Odyssey - but Nolan has revealed that he'd love to make a horror movie one day.

Asked if elements of The Odyssey have scratched his itch for horror scenes, Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter: "It very much whets my appetite for more. But I’ve always believed that horror as a genre has to be approached very carefully from a conceptual point of view. In other words, you have to have an amazing idea.

"When you go see a film like Obsession, that’s an amazing idea. That movie works like a m***********. It’s not about the technical side. It’s not about what technical itches I would have to scratch. It’s about story. So I’m always looking."

Nolan also revealed that he'd love to reunite with Christian Bale at some stage in the future, describing the film star as "one of the great actors of his generation".

The 55-year-old filmmaker previously worked with Christian, 52, on the Batman movies, as well as The Prestige, and he'd love to work with him again.

Nolan said: "He’s one of the great actors of his generation, and I’ve had tremendous experiences with him.

"I’m thrilled that they’re going to rerelease The Prestige, because it’s one of his most underrated performances. I’m just really excited to bring it to fresh audiences."

Meanwhile, Tom Holland recently admitted that he joined the cast of The Odyssey before even reading the script.

The 30-year-old actor admitted it was a "phone call of a lifetime" when he was offered a role in the movie.

Tom - who stars alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron in The Odyssey - told Good Morning America: "All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited. And obviously honoured, but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know."

Tom - who is best-known for his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - likened receiving the call to being cast as Spider-Man.

The actor - who married Zendaya, his co-star in The Odyssey, earlier this year - shared: "When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime.

"It was reminiscent of getting the call about 'Spider-Man' 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited."