Matt Damon and 'midde-aged' Odyssey cast suffered back pain for this surprising reason

Matt Damon and his "middle-aged" Odyssey co-stars suffered back pain due to their footwear.

The 55-year-old actor leads the cast of Sir Christopher Nolan's epic movie as Odysseus and he admitted one of the hardest things about "all the action sequences" was having to wear sandals.

Appearing on Radio Andy, Matt told host Andy Cohen: “A lot of us are middle-aged people and what we got was back pain because, oh my god, running through Troy [one of the movie’s settings], it’s all stone.

“You’re in these sandals, and they’re very real.

“Our feet were all scuffed up, but more than the little scratches and cuts on your feet, it was the back pain for us. It was a heavy Advil movie in those weeks when we were doing that action stuff.”

And it seems the stars of The Odyssey didn't get much chance to relieve their feet with more comfortable footwear during breaks from filming because Christopher has admitted he banned Ugg boots from set in order to keep everyone "in the moment".

He said on CBS Mornings: “Sometimes actors will turn up, because the footwear hurts them, so they’ll turn up in these big fluffy comfy slippers.

“And the funny thing is, you can be on a set, where you’ve got a guy holding a microphone, you’ve got a giant camera, you’ve got crew everywhere. But something like that can actually weirdly take you out of reality. And for me, I think that’s always been something, where, it’s like if someone’s eating a bag of chips off-camera or something.

“There are just certain things that remind you you’re in the real world as opposed to the world we’re trying to create for the actors. I want to stay in the moment, we want the actors to stay in the moment. And so for me, Ugg boots are a signifier of modernity.”

The director also bans his cast from snacking between takes for similar reasons.

He shared: "It's like if someone's eating a bag of chips off camera. There's certain things that just remind you're in the real world, as opposed to the world we're trying to create for the actors."