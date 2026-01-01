Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne files petition to drop 'Pitt' from last name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's 18-year-old daughter Vivienne has filed legal paperwork to drop "Pitt" from her surname.

The 18-year-old has become the former couple's fourth child to take this legal step.

She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday 20 July, asking for her legal name to be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

In the court documents, obtained by People, the teenager listed the reason as "personal". A hearing about the matter has been scheduled for 2 November.

Vivienne had already distanced herself from her father's surname professionally. In May 2024, she was credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the brochure for the Broadway show The Outsiders, which she produced with her mother.

Vivienne, who is the youngest of the former couple's children alongside twin brother Knox, follows in the footsteps of three of her siblings, who have already started the process of legally dropping Pitt from their last name.

Shiloh, 20, legally changed her name to Shiloh Jolie in 2024, while Maddox, 24, and Zahara, 21, are still waiting for their requests to be granted. Maddox's hearing is set for 14 September, while Zahara's is due to take place on 28 September.

Jolie and Pitt, who also share sons Pax, 22, and Knox, 18, split in 2016 after more than 10 years together and two years of marriage.

They were declared legally single in 2019, but are still locked in a legal battle over their French winery Château Miraval.