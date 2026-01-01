Rebel Wilson thanks supporters after winning defamation case

Rebel Wilson has won the defamation case brought against her by the star of her directorial debut The Deb.

Charlotte MacInnes sued the Pitch Perfect actress for defamation for allegedly ruining her reputation by claiming on Instagram that MacInnes was sexually harassed by The Deb producer, Amanda Ghost, and then retracted her complaint to further her career.

In court in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, Justice Elizabeth Raper dismissed the case and ordered MacInnes to pay Wilson's costs.

The case revolves around an incident in September 2023 in which Ghost and MacInnes shared a bath in swimsuits after Ghost had a medical incident while swimming.

According to Wilson, MacInnes told her that the incident made her uncomfortable and then allegedly withdrew her complaint after Ghost gave her further career opportunities. MacInnes, denying that the incident made her uncomfortable, sued Wilson over four Instagram posts detailing the events.

"MacInnes changed her story about feeling uncomfortable about what happened in the bathroom," the judge ruled, noting that the Bridesmaids star's Instagram posts were therefore not defamatory.

"MacInnes has failed to establish that the publications have caused or were likely to cause serious harm," she added.

The judge acknowledged that she had "serious misgivings" about the truthfulness of Wilson, MacInnes and Ghost's testimonies during the trial earlier this year, however, she found that "Wilson acted in a manner consistent with a complaint being made and her own contemporaneous documentary trail supports this".

Reacting to the verdict on Instagram, the 48-year-old told her followers that it has been "incredibly difficult" seeing The Deb journey's be disrupted by various legal battles, some of which are still ongoing.

"This process has taught me a lot. It has tested me, but it has also reinforced something I've always believed. I want to live my life standing up for what I believe is right, while continuing to create work that brings people joy," she wrote.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me. I'm grateful this chapter has reached its conclusion and I'm looking forward to getting back to what I love most, my family and my work. Thank you to the Judge and the Australian legal system who I have the utmost respect for."

Wilson's second directorial effort, Girl Group, will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The Deb premiered at the same festival in 2024 but has yet to be widely released due to the ongoing legal battles between Wilson and the producers.