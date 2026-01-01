Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer spotted filming 13 Going on 30 reboot

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer will appear in the upcoming reboot of 13 Going on 30.

The 2004 teen classic starred Garner as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old who makes a wish and magically wakes up as her 30-year-old self, while Greer played Lucy Wyman, the high school bully who is Jenna's co-worker and best friend in the future.

The co-stars and longtime friends were spotted shooting a scene in costume with the reboot's lead actress Emily Bader in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday morning.

It is unclear if they are reprising their original roles or playing new characters, and if they have substantial parts or are just making cameos. The reboot's plot details are currently unknown.

It had previously been announced that Garner would executive produce the project.

Last week, the Alias star revealed to Variety that she would be visiting the set.

"I'm going to go (and) see if I can bump around and see if they'll put me in somewhere," she joked. "Maybe I could be in the background of whatever the Thriller scene is."

In a joint interview with Greer in April, Garner told the outlet that there wasn't a plan for them to appear in the movie "right now", while her co-star indicated that she was game to return.

"I would do literally anything that Jennifer Garner asked me to do. And since she's the executive producer, she would be my boss again, and I would do whatever she wanted me to do," she stated.

The 13 Going on 30 reimagining also stars Jessica Alba, Logan Lerman, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Tim Meadows.

It is being directed by Brett Haley, marking a reunion between Haley and Bader after the 2026 Netflix hit People We Meet On Vacation.