Simon Callow leads wild political fantasy The Man With The Plan as film hits the road across the UK

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Christine Edzard’s new film The Man With The Plan will tour nationwide from 20 September, bringing a surreal political take on the legacy of economist William Beveridge to venues across the UK. The feature stars Four Weddings and a Funeral actor Simon Callow, 77, as Beveridge - the Liberal politician credited with shaping the modern British welfare state.
Edzard’s film lands at a moment when Britain is once again crying out for answers, and she’s not shy about asking the big question: if Beveridge could imagine a fairer society in 1942, why does the country feel more broken than ever?
The film follows Flea - played by newcomer Sophie Jenkin - a young woman who stumbles into Beveridge’s post-war masterplan and ends up on a chaotic journey through Britain’s political failures. Along the way she meets the Five Giants, a devil played by Alan Cox, dancing magpies, media sheep bleating propaganda, and even Alice in Wonderland’s Dodo. Mark Thomas narrates the madness, while Harry Potter legend Miriam Margolyes, 85, lends her unmistakable voice to Squalor.
Edzard blends fantasy, satire and documentary into a verbatim political odyssey, with every politician in the film speaking only in their real words. After her surreal encounters, Flea returns to the present day to hear from leading academics including Professor Sir Michael Marmot, Kate Pickett and Danny Dorling - voices who argue that Beveridge’s warnings still echo loudly across Britain.
The film is touring independent cinemas, theatres, universities and community venues across the UK.
The Man With The Plan is an entirely independent, self-funded production, filmed at Sands Films Studio in Rotherhithe between October 2024 and May 2025.
Head to www.sandsfilms.co.uk for more information.
UK Tour Dates – The Man With The Plan
September 2026
20 Sept – Otley Courthouse, West Yorkshire
24 Sept – Community Base, Brighton
25 Sept – Cromer Community Centre, Norfolk
25 Sept – Bluecoat FACT Picturehouse Liverpool (Press Night)
30 Sept – Northampton Filmhouse
October 2026
1 Oct – Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough
6 Oct – West Lothian Trades Council
7 Oct – Fullerton Connexions, Irvine
8 Oct – Birchvale Players, Dalbeattie
8 Oct – Tyneside Irish Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne
9 Oct – North Edinburgh Arts
9 Oct – Redhills Durham Miners’ Hall, Durham
14–15 Oct – Working Class Movement Library, Salford
16 Oct – University of York
18 Oct – Rio Cinema, Dalston
20 Oct – Lantern Theatre, Sheffield
22 Oct – Strathearn Arts, Crieff
29 Oct – The Station, Bristol
November 2026
7 Nov – The Growforward Project, Chelfham
11 Nov – Redhouse Micropub, Chopwell
12 Nov – Halton Mill, Lancaster
13 Nov – Rotherham Trades Council
15 Nov – Colchester Trades Council
18 Nov – Gatcombe House, Portsmouth
19 Nov – London School of Economics
26 Nov – Gill’s Bar Banqueting, Wolverhampton
January 2027
27 Jan – The Place, Bedford