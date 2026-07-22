NEWS The Super Mario Galaxy Movie returns to Number 1 on Official Film Chart Newsdesk Share with :





The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has returned to the top of the Official Film Chart, climbing two places to reclaim the Number 1 spot. Having previously spent two weeks at the summit back in June 2026, the animated family adventure continues its standout home entertainment run. Packed with colour, humour, and Nintendo nostalgia, the film sends Mario and friends on a cosmic journey through the stars, proving the beloved gaming franchise remains a major force on screen as well as on consoles.



This week’s highest new entry comes from Backrooms, which debuts strongly at Number 2. The sci-fi horror taps into the internet-born nightmare of endless liminal spaces, following its characters into a strange, unsettling world where familiar environments become distorted, empty, and deeply unnerving. Supernatural horror Obsession continues its solid chart run just behind at Number 3, exploring desire and fixation as a young man’s wish for the love of his childhood best friend spirals into danger.



After spending two weeks at Number 1, fashion sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 drops to Number 4, bringing sharp wit, ambition, and industry drama back to the world of Runway magazine. Michael Jackson biopic Michael follows closely at Number 5, tracing the rise of pop's most influential entertainer from childhood stardom to global fame.



Horror maintains a strong presence across the rest of the chart, with Lee Cronin’s The Mummy rising to Number 6 and The Good Boy re-entering the Top 10 at Number 7. Action fans also have plenty to enjoy, as fantasy sequel Mortal Kombat 2 (2026) holds firm at Number 8. Right behind it, martial arts thriller The Furious makes its debut at Number 9, delivering high-octane fight sequences and a revenge-driven narrative.



Rounding out the Top 10 on 22 July 2026 is The Magic Faraway Tree. Based on Enid Blyton’s beloved children's stories, the family fantasy follows a family discovering an enchanted tree filled with magical lands, bringing a nostalgic dose of adventure to complete this week’s lineup.

