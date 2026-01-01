Supermodel Elsa Hosk welcomes second baby

Elsa Hosk has welcomed her second daughter.

The Victoria's Secret angel announced the arrival of Flora Blue, whom she shares with fiancé Tom Daly, on Instagram.

In a carousel of photos, Hosk can be seen holding her baby girl and watching her daughter take a nap.

"Our flower fairy girl, Flora Blue," she began her caption. "She's finally here, born in the garden, under the moon, the stars and our magical flowering tree."

Hosk, who also shares daughter Tuulikki, five, with British eyewear entrepreneur Daly, first revealed she was pregnant with her second baby in April. She reshared the news on her Instagram Stories after her initial announcement was taken down.

"Morning from baby