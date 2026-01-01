Selena Gomez celebrates 34th birthday: 'I'm the happiest girlie in the world'

Selena Gomez has thanked her fans for all of their "support and kindness" in a message marking her 34th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer-actress posted a photo of herself holding up a bowl of dessert with the sunset in the backdrop.

In the accompanying caption, Selena expressed her delight over all of the love she has received on her special day.

"First, I have to thank you each of you immensely for your support, kindness and all the bday (sic) wishes," she began. "Every single day I get to create because of all of you. Thank you for always making me the happiest girlie in the world."

In addition, Selena thanked her fans around the world for supporting the Rare Impact Fund, which seeks to increase access for young people to mental health services and education.

"Little me would never believe I'd get to celebrate my birthday alongside 6 years of the Rare Impact Fund. My heart is so full today," the Only Murders in the Building star continued. "Watching this community come together to support youth mental health has been the greatest gift, so thank YOU. Thank you for believing in this work and for being part of this journey - if you'd like to learn more and are able to, you can support the Rare Impact Fund by visiting the link in my bio. I love you guys so much!!!"

Selena was quickly inundated with messages in the comments section, with her husband Benny Blanco even contributing.

"Hey i'm looking at u in life right now baby," he wrote, adding jokingly: "wait ... i took this pic."