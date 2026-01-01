Julie Andrews documentary in the works

A "definitive" documentary about the life and career of Julie Andrews is in development.

On Wednesday, Disney producers announced that director R.J. Cutler is making a film about the Oscar-winning actress.

The documentary is set to be released globally via Disney+ in 2027.

In a statement, Cutler thanked Andrews for opening up and offering her "full self" during interviews.

"Julie Andrews is not simply a beloved performer. She is a cultural touchstone, a figure woven into the fabric of how generations of people understand joy, resilience, and grace," he praised. "Most people don't know the extraordinary challenges she's had to overcome throughout her life, all of which we delve into in this film. To sit with Julie, to be allowed into her inner world, to watch her reflect on a life that has shaped so many other lives, was an experience I will forever cherish."

Andrews has not yet publicly commented on the film, though her team promised "more details" would be available soon.

In addition, Cutler confirmed the project will include never-before-seen archival footage and candid new interviews that will delve into some of the 90-year-old's iconic films, including Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and The Princess Diaries.

"This definitive portrait offers an intimate and revealing look at the legendary actress, singer, and author's extraordinary journey, from her early days in British vaudeville to her meteoric rise as a global superstar," a synopsis reads. "Marked by resilience, heartbreak, reinvention, and enduring grace, her story goes far beyond the spotlight."

Previously, Cutler helmed the 2024 documentaries Martha, which chronicled the life of entrepreneur Martha Stewart, and Elton John: Never Too Late.