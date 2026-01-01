Christopher Nolan: 'AI is a transparent Trojan horse'

Christopher Nolan has compared AI to a "transparent" Trojan horse.

The Odyssey director made his feelings about Artificial Intelligence clear during a recent YouTube interview with Hugo Décrypte.

Nolan likened its rise to the famous myth where the Greeks presented a wooden horse to Troy during the Trojan War, with soldiers hiding inside before they entered the city and defeated their enemy.

"I think AI is a Trojan horse that everybody knows the Greeks are inside," Nolan explained.

"It's a transparent horse, it's made of glass. Everybody can see what's going on inside of there."

Nolan's comments come as Elon Musk vowed to use X's AI tool Grok Imagine to create a "full-length movie" of The Odyssey by the end of 2026.

On Wednesday, Musk took took to social media to share his ambitious plans.

"Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer," he wrote on X.

Musk has been a high-profile critic of Nolan's The Odyssey.

He previously claimed Nolan was wrong to cast Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and transgender actor Elliot Page as Sinon, accusing him of only wanting to win awards.

As Nolan continued to discuss the rise of AI, he praised the public for demonstrating a "healthy" distrust in the phenomenon.

"I've never seen a technology advancing so rapidly, so completely rejected by the public. Everybody's suspicion of it is so extreme, particularly young people," he shared.

"The reaction to AI videos online and people my children's age immediately calling it 'AI slop' and coining that term and just putting it in a box, which I think is a very healthy scepticism, because technology is always going to give us great gifts, as you say, but it has to be viewed with scepticism."

"The motives of the people giving it to us also have to be viewed with scepticism," he added.