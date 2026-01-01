Becca Tobin announces premature arrival of second child

Glee star Becca Tobin has announced her second child was born more than five weeks early.

The 40-year-old actress, who is married to entrepeneur Zach Martin, shared the news during the latest episode of her LadyGang podcast on Thursday.

Recording from the hospital, Tobin revealed her daughter, named Meyer June Martin, had arrived over the weekend despite her late August due date.

"My daughter decided to make an early entrance into the world. She's here," the star confirmed.

Tobin told her co-hosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek that her surrogate Katie had gone to hospital on Saturday night and her labour was induced because she was "experiencing preeclampsia".

Meyer, who was due on 26 August but arrived on 19 July weighing 5lbs 9oz, is doing "good" according to Tobin.

She will spend between two and six weeks in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) before going home.

Tobin went on to explain how she had played a special role in the birth of her daughter.

"The doctor or midwife looks at me, and she goes, 'Do you want to deliver your baby?' And I was like, 'Um, yes,'" she revealed.

"So she then hands me her gloves. I put on her gloves. I stand at the bottom, and she's like, 'There's her head,' and I put my hand on the head; suddenly Katie does not even push... This baby comes sliding out, and me and the midwife are like holding the baby."

Meyer has a feeding tube at the moment, with Tobin explaining that swallowing is "exhausting" for a premature baby.

She also revealed her daughter was born with her umbilical cord wrapped twice around her, but has insisted she "was fine".

Explaining the meaning behind the new arrival's name, Tobin explained that Meyer - meaning bringer of light in Hebrew - was in honour of her great-grandfather, while June was chosen as it was her grandmother's name.

Tobin and Martin already have four-year-old son Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin, who was also born via surrogate.

The actress has been open about her fertility struggles in the past. Tobin went through two miscarriages before deciding to try IVF (in vitro fertilisation).