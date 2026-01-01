Luke Wilson forgot the name of his Legally Blonde character

Luke Wilson once forgot the name of his Legally Blonde character.

The 54-year-old actor starred alongside Reese Witherspoon, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, Victor Garber, and Jennifer Coolidge in Legally Blonde, the 2001 comedy film directed by Robert Luketic, and Luke has recalled an embarrassing incident when he forgot the name of his own on-screen character.

The Hollywood star - who played Emmett Richmond in the movie - said on the Out of Order show: "When the movie came out, I was back in Dallas, I was at this Mexican restaurant, this group of little girls came up.

"They were like, ‘Are you Emmett?’ I said, ‘No, I’m not Emmett.’ And then they kinda laughed and skittered back like little birds. They were like, ‘You’re Emmett!’

"I was like, ‘Girls, where are your parents? I don’t know who Emmett is and I don’t know what you’re talking about'. And then they were like, ‘You were in Legally Blonde!’"

Luke - who is the younger brother of movie star Owen Wilson - then remembered that he played the role of Emmett in Legally Blonde.

He shared: "I said, ‘Oh! Emmett!’ I don’t even know my character’s name. And I said, ‘Okay, yes! I’m Emmett! I’m sorry, let’s get a picture!’"

Luke subsequently compared the strange interaction to a scene from The Shining, the Stanley Kubrick-directed horror movie.

The actor said: "It’s like that scene in The Shining where it’s like, ‘You’re the caretaker here,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not, you’ve got the wrong guy!"

Luke previously admitted to being surprised by the enduring popularity of Legally Blonde.

The actor made the comment while comparing three of his best-known films, Legally Blonde, Old School, and Idiocracy.

Asked which one surprised him most, Luke - who starred alongside Will Ferrell and Vince Vaughn in Old School - told Business Insider: "I was just talking to Linda Cardellini, and we certainly had no idea that Legally Blonde was going to hit. It's certainly not my milieu or the kind of movie I'm into — I saw Election and thought Reese was great and I wanted to work with her.

"With Old School, I'll never forget the test screening in the Valley. After it I walked out and there were kids high-fiving in the parking lot and repeating Will and Vince's lines. This is ten minutes after seeing the movie for the first time. So I kind of knew that was going to work.

"But Idiocracy might be the biggest surprise. It seemed like such an odd, funny movie, and I like Mike Judge so much and knew him from Austin. Mike has such a great offbeat sense of humour, and I thought things were funny, but I didn't know if it would translate."