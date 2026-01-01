Karol G and Kate Hudson among 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honourees

Karol G, David Guetta, Ramones, Grandmaster Flash and the late Waylon Jennings are among the music stars who are set to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the coming year.

They, along with 27 other names, were announced by singer Sheila E and actor/model Ming-Na Wen during a live stream from music store Funko Hollywood on Thursday, Billboard reports.

The star for Jennings is this year's only posthumous star. The country legend died in 2002.

Other music stars to be honoured include Marc Shaiman, Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, Lil Wayne and Cheech & Chong.

Kate Hudson, who received an Oscar nomination earlier this year for her performance in Song Sung Blue, will receive a star, as will Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning, the first sisters to be jointly honoured.

Nicole Scherzinger, who won a Tony Award in 2025 for Sunset Blvd., Jo Koy and dancer Roberto Bolle will represent the Live Theatre/Live Performance category.

The Walk of Fame Selection Committee, made up of past Walk of Famers, selected these new honourees from hundreds of nominations. The selections were ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's board of directors on 22 July.

"The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment," Peter Roth, chairman of the Walk of Fame selection committee, said in a statement.

"These extraordinary individuals have each made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft."

Dates have yet to be scheduled for the ceremonies.