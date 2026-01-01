Spider-Man director on secrecy surrounding Sadie Sink's character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has insisted the movie is “better” if viewers don’t know about Sadie Sink’s role in it.

The Stranger Things star appears in the film, but her character name isn’t even listed in the cast list.

Now Destin has opened up about the secrecy surrounding Sadie’s involvement in the film, telling the Hollywood Reporter there’s a good reason for it.

He said: "Keeping what Sadie's doing under wraps, you'll honestly understand when you see the movie. The movie is a better movie if you don't know certain things.”

Destin also said he’s not a fan of viewers sharing spoilers or plot details online, as it affects others’ experience of the film.

He sighed: “I wish people didn't know anything when they go in to watch this movie, but we're not doing it for any other reason but to protect the experience of the fans.

“Whoever goes on opening weekend, you are going to have a much cooler experience if you go in not knowing certain things."

Rumours surrounding Sadie’s role in the film have ranged from her playing some kind of version of Jean Gray to a completely new character.

The film has also teased her character, posting a video earlier this month which showed Sadie saying: “Hi, my name is Sadie Sink and I play…”

However, the big reveal was blocked out by a spider web graphic covering her mouth.

Destin went on to tell The Hollywood Reporter that he had no intention of trying to rival Spider-Man: No Way Home when it came to the scale of the movie.

He mused: “I don't think there's any way of trying to emulate the last movie. In terms of stakes, you can't really go bigger than that last movie.

“Rather than trying to go bigger, we were hoping to go deeper in a different way."

Spider-Man: No Way Home concluded with the world forgetting the web slinging hero is also Peter Parker, with the events of the new film following on from there.

It’s Tom Holland’s fourth outing as the superhero, and also stars his wife Zendaya, as well as Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and Liza Colón-Zayas.

It’s due for release on July 30.