Adria Arjona: 'I had to earn my role in Man of Tomorrow'

Adria Arjona has revealed she had to "earn" her role in Man of Tomorrow.

While appearing at San Diego Comic-Con to promote Onslaught, Arjona told Collider that despite working with Peter Safran and James Gunn on 2016's The Belko Experiment, she still had to prove her credentials before being cast in the upcoming DC movie.

"In the process of auditioning, they put me through it even as a family member and made me earn it," she explained.

"But I think when you decide to join a universe or join a family, the people are the most important, and I love them to pieces. I've known them forever. They gave me my first shot and then this shot, so I'm so excited."

DC Studios is yet to announce which character Arjona will play in the follow-up to 2025's Superman, but she has been linked to the role of Maxima.

While Arjona wouldn't give anything away about her character, she did confirm she hasn't started filming Man of Tomorrow yet.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 34-year-old actress revealed she was thrilled at the prospect of reuniting with people she had worked with at the start of her career.

"It's definitely the character, but more than anything, it's who I'm jumping into a family with," Arjona replied when asked what attracted her to the Man of Tomorrow role.

"James (Gunn) and Peter (Safran) gave me my first movie ever. The first movie set I ever stepped foot on was thanks to James Gunn and Peter Safran, so I've known them for years, 13 years or something like that, for The Belko Experiment, and it was such a great experience."

"We danced salsa in Colombia. We really bonded, and we've stayed in touch through the years," she added.

Man of Tomorrow, also starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, is due to be released in July 2027.