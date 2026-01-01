John Leguizamo 'couldn't see' on The Odyssey set

John Leguizamo "couldn't see" for up to 14 hours a day on The Odyssey set.

The actor plays Odysseus' blind servant Eumaeus in Christopher Nolan's film adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Leguizamo revealed he wore cloudy contact lenses whenever he was on set, which left him relying on others to get around - even when he wasn't filming.

"Not being able to see for 12 to 14 hours a day, like I couldn't see my phone, I couldn't read, I couldn't call," the star explained.

"My other eye wasn't clear either. I could not see. I had to be taken to the bathroom, I had to be brought back. I had to be taken to eat."

Leguizamo continued to discuss the impact of wearing the opaque contact lenses, as he admitted it took a toll on his mental health too.

The 66-year-old star recalled feeling isolated and anxious between takes.

"When I was alone, I just had to be inside my head because that's all I had," he shared.

"Too much time with my own thoughts. It's a dangerous thing."

Leguizamo has previously revealed he wasn't prepared for how long it would take to apply make-up and prosthetics to look older for the movie.

He also had to dramatically change his hair colour in order to appear "unrecognisable" as Eumaeus.

"It was a four-hour transformation with the prosthetics (and) the old age (make-up). The bleached hair was a two-day process that I had to repeat once a month," he told Deadline at The Odyssey's world premiere in London.

The Odyssey is in cinemas now.