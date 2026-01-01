Kim Kardashian jokes about failing bar exam: 'I didn't pass the bar. I raised it'

Kim Kardashian has poked fun at herself for failing the bar exam in a humorous new advertisement.

The reality TV star passed the "baby bar" law exam on her fourth attempt in December 2021 but failed the California bar exam last year.

Yet, in an ad for her UPDATE energy drinks brand released on Thursday, the media personality took the opportunity to joke about her experience.

Partway through the clip, Kim is seen sitting in a glass case in a museum exhibition.

"(When) she said, 'Get you're a*s up and work.' This is not what I pictured," a spectator comments, alluding to a controversial comment she made in a 2022 Variety profile.

Then, Gloria Allred makes a surprise cameo.

"Did she even ever pass the bar?" the 85-year-old attorney questions, to which the All's Fair actress quips: "No, I didn't pass the bar. I raised it."

Earlier in the campaign, Kim makes light-hearted references to some of her other viral moments.

"People are always asking about all of the work I've gotten done...They always ask 'Kim, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?'" the 45-year-old says, while standing at a podium during a pretend press conference. "Honestly, my energy is just different."

Kim joined UPDATE as a co-founder earlier this year. The mother-of-four will next be seen in the second season of Hulu drama All's Fair.