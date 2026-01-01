72 Hours star Marcello Hernández hails 'true pro' Kevin Hart

Marcello Hernández loved working with Kevin Hart on 72 Hours.

The 28-year-old actor starred alongside Kevin, Mason Gooding, Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Zach Cherry, Michael Mando, Mike Epps, and Teyana Taylor in 72 Hours, the new comedy film directed by Tim Story, and Marcello has now heaped praise on Kevin, the comedian-turned-actor.

Marcello told People: "[Kevin] taught me a lot of stuff, you know what I mean? He taught me how to deal with back pain, how to deal with sciatica, I believe is what he has.

"Also, Kevin, it’s stairs — he taught me that stairs become a challenge as you get older. So I got a new respect for stairs."

Marcello admitted to being impressed by Kevin's professional approach to movie-making.

He said: "Just getting to see him work, he’s a true pro. It was a blessing also to see him work, on a more serious note."

72 Hours was filmed in Marcello's home town of Miami, and the actor relished being so close to his friends and family.

The actor - who is best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live - explained: "It was a lot of work, but I got to stay with my mom and I love spending time with my family, so to be close to them while I’m shooting something was a blessing."

Meanwhile, Kevin previously admitted to struggling during the early years of his acting career, when he started to doubt whether he'd even make it in Hollywood.

The stand-up comedian - who is now one of Hollywood's most bankable actors - said on the Gold Minds podcast: "You got to think like in the earlier days, you know, Sean Patrick Thomas, Derek Luke, Columbus Short, these were the guys that were like really just at the forefront of like, you know, our culture and the new momentum or the new wave of who was coming. And as a comedian I wasn't getting the opportunity to audition, or I wasn't getting in front of the right people.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, man if I could only have the chances, or if I could only do'—and I was just envious. You bring up Save the Last Dance, it just makes me think of that time and how amazing, you know, Sean—who I know, who I've met, and throughout the years developed a great relationship with—but during that time I was like, 'Man these movies are so great and it's like how, how, how, when?' ... But then it becomes possible."