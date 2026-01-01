Destin Daniel Cretton backs decision to keep Sadie Sink's role 'under wraps'

Destin Daniel Cretton has endorsed the decision to keep Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day under wraps.

The 24-year-old actress stars alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the director has now reflected on the secrecy surrounding Sadie's part in the movie.

He explained to The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t think there’s any way of trying to emulate the last movie. In terms of stakes, you can’t really go bigger than that last movie. So rather than trying to go bigger, we were hoping to go deeper in a different way.

"Keeping what Sadie’s doing under wraps, you’ll honestly understand when you see the movie. The movie is a better movie if you don’t know certain things. I wish people didn’t know anything when they go in to watch this movie, but we’re not doing it for any other reason but to protect the experience of the fans.

"I want everybody to have the best experience when they go watch this movie. And whoever goes on opening weekend, you are going to have a much cooler experience if you go in not knowing certain things."

Meanwhile, Sadie previously admitted to feeling surprised by the impact of the Marvel movies.

The actress - who stars in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and in Avengers: Secret Wars - confessed to being surprised by the influence of the Marvel film franchise.

Speaking to Nylon, Sadie explained: "I knew that Marvel was a big deal and had a big brand, especially Spider-Man.

"I know there’s a huge fan base, but it feels really big. I think these blockbuster movies are a whole different beast."

Sadie credited Tom Holland, her Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star, for helping her to adjust to the pressures of the money-spinning franchise.

She said: "It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but he could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general.

"He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease."

Sadie's role in the Marvel movies remains a closely guarded secret. However, the actress insists that it hasn't been hard to keep details about her character under wraps.

Sadie - who played the part of Max Mayfield in Stranger Things, the hit Netflix series, between 2017 and 2025 - said: "You just don’t share the secret, it’s not that hard."