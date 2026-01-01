Louis Partridge reveals why he trusted Millie Bobby Brown almost immediately

Louis Partridge has revealed why he came to trust Millie Bobby Brown almost immediately after meeting her.

The British actor has opened up about forming a bond with his Enola Holmes co-star during their first audition for the Netflix film trilogy, which began in 2020.

Speaking to Millie for Interview Magazine, Louis admitted he never found the Stranger Things star intimidating, despite her impressive career.

"I trusted you pretty quickly based off our initial meeting in the audition room at Spotlight, which is where we had our first audition," he told her. "You were very calm. You didn't know your lines.

"You were holding a piece of paper, which always makes me feel a bit better. It's like, 'Okay, she's messing up. I can afford to as well.'"

The House of Guinness star added that he found it "very easy" to trust the Damsel star.

Meanwhile, Millie revealed that she knew she could trust Louis after seeing how kindly he treated her grandmother when he visited her home.

"You came over to my house and you met my nan and you were so nice to her," The Electric State actress recalled. "I'll never forget that because it's like a friend for life, somebody who's able to just come over, hang out."

"It was the first film. You helped her outside of the garden," she continued. "I just felt like, 'Oh, this guy's really going to be a great friend and, therefore, a great co-star.'"

The pair star in the third instalment of the Enola Holmes film series, which is now streaming on Netflix.