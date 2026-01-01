Jennifer Garner wants to represent her true age

Jennifer Garner is determined to represent her true age on screen.

The 54-year-old actress has explained that she has no interest in playing younger characters, instead preferring to portray women her own age.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer was asked whether she actively looks for projects that reflect women in midlife.

"Well, (at 54 years old,) I am in that time. They'll want to put me in something and say (the character is in her) 40s. And I say, 'No, make her my age,'" she said. "I don't want to pretend like I'm not. I want to be me."

The 13 Going on 30 star insisted that it is important for women in their 50s to be represented on screen.

"It matters that we have women showing up in their 50s who are still having all of these things in their lives," she told the publication. "Because life doesn't stop. It's not like you just go sit on the side of the road and look at the rocks."

Jennifer went on to admit she once expected to be limited to certain roles at this stage of her career, but instead, she is still landing the kinds of projects she enjoys.

"It's so important.... I thought I would be well done by now, and just waiting to play a grandma," she joked. "But I just wrapped a movie with John Cena that has action and romance and was so much fun.

"I know there's an expiration date on that, but I'm gonna run it up to the very edge. I don't mean there's some expiration date on my career, but someday I won't be able to do action."

The Alias star appears opposite John Cena in the upcoming Netflix action film One Attempt Remaining. The film does not yet have an official release date.