Jim Carrey leads tributes to late Mask director Chuck Russell

Jim Carrey has paid tribute to the late The Mask director Chuck Russell, who has died at the aged 74.

Carrey, who played timid bank worker Stanley Ipkiss and his wild alter ego, The Mask, in the 1994 movie issued a statement on Saturday.

"I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set," he penned.

"The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness.

"Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider The Mask one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck."

The Mask was one of Carrey's early career peaks, alongside Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber, which were also released in 1994.

In addition to starring Carrey, The Mask marked the screen debut of 21-year-old model Cameron Diaz, who had no prior acting experience.

The box office hit scored an Oscar nomination for the visual effects.

Russell died on 22 July at his home in the San Diego area. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but he was pronounced dead after the local fire department responded to his home on a reported medical emergency.

The director's other hit films include A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Blob, Eraser and The Scorpion King.