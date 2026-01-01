Seth Rogen snaps back at YouTuber who crashed The Studio set

Seth Rogen has expressed his frustration with a YouTuber who stumbled upon filming of The Studio in Los Angeles.

Yung Mooch, who boasts 558,000 subscribers on the platform, was in the process of posting a video when he ran into Hollywood stars Seth Rogen and The Wolf of Wall Street star Jonah Hill, who were filming Season 2 of The Studio, on Venice Beach.

Mooch ran up to Rogen and Hill, who were both seated on electric scooters, and said, "How are you doing? I just wanted to say hi," but Rogen immediately rebuffed him with, "No! We're working!"

Mooch then approached Hill and gave him an awkward fist-bump and asked the actor, "Any advice you got for anybody trying to make it in LA?"

Hill shook his head and said, "Just enjoy your life, be a kind person," before a crew member arrived to ask him to leave.

But Mooch then moved to Rogen, recognising him and saying, "Oh s**t, how are you doing?"

"I'm good. Please, can you give us a little space?" Rogen asked, but Mooch pressed on and asked if he had any advice for anyone trying to make it in Los Angeles.

"I would say don't f**k with people when they're trying to make their show," Rogen quipped. "That's probably not a good idea."