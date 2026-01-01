Ryan Gosling unveiled as Marvel's Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling has been named as Marvel's new Ghost Rider.

The three-time Oscar nominee's new movie will come out in 2028, Marvel announced on the last day of Comic-Con in San Diego.

Gosling will re-team with Shawn Levy after the pair worked together on Star Wars: Starfighter, which is due out on 28 May, 2027.

The big-screen version of Ghost Rider previously starred Oscar winner Nicolas Cage in two movies, 2007's Ghost Rider and 2011's Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

Gosling's partner, Eva Mendes, also starred as Roxane Simpson, the longtime love interest and childhood sweetheart of the main character Johnny Blaze.

The pics follow Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul and becomes a supernatural agent of vengeance. The Ghost Rider movies combined have grossed more than $361 million worldwide (£271 million).

Gosling is still basking in the success of Project Hail Mary, which hit cinemas in March and made more than $684 million (£514 million) worldwide.

The actor had been set to appear in the upcoming untitled Universal Pictures movie directed by Oscar-winning duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (The Daniels) and starring Matt Damon, but backed out due to scheduling problems.

Ghost Rider is based on Marvel Comics characters created by writer Gary Friedrich.